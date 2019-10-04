|
|
Claude "Andy" Anderson
Stratford - age 98, passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2019. Born March 20, 1921 in Wellsboro, PA, he was the son of Henry and Ellen (nee Soderquist) Anderson. He was predeceased by his brother, James.
Claude was a 1942 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and met his future wife, Jean (nee Mitinger), while in Philadelphia. They married in November 1948 and had 70 loving years together. They raised four children: David of Gibbsboro, NJ; Ellen Overbeck (John) of Jamestown, NC; Katie Skelly (T.J.) of Johns Creek, GA; and John of Stratford, NJ. He will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Steven, Andrea, Greg, Brenna, Maggie, and Matthew; and five great grandchildren.
Claude had a long career as treasurer of the James G. Biddle Co. of Plymouth Meeting, PA. He served on the Stratford School Board for many years, was a member of the Sterling Kiwanis Club, and donated his time to the Meals on Wheels Organization. He always cherished his return visits to his beloved hometown of Wellsboro.
Special thanks to our brother John for his great care, dad's devoted aide, Melissa, and his very kind neighbors, Tara and Mike.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to . Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 4, 2019