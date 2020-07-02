Claudia A. Williams
Claudia A. Williams of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 28, 2020. Age 63. Beloved mother of Kaiti V. Williams (Christopher D'Emilio) of Philadelphia, PA. and Kelli A. Williams of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving daughter of Walter L. Young, Sr and Mildred E. (nee Morgan). Dear sister of Lorna C. Young Wright of Blackwood, NJ and Walter L. Young of Camden, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Tuesday, 12:45pm at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church. Please visit schetterfh.com
