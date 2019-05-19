Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton J. Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clayton J. Long Obituary
Clayton J. Long

Merchantville - Clayton J. Long of Merchantville, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He loved his dogs, the Phillies, the Eagles, warm weather, and reading in the sun.

He was the son of Anne, and the late Nathan; devoted father of Jason (Carrie), Saralyn, and Samantha; lifelong friend to their loving mother Leanna; "Poppy" to his dear grandchildren Natalie and Jamie.

Friends and family are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday, May 22nd from 8:15 to 9:45 am at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am at St. Peter RC Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville. Interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now