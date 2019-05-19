|
Clayton J. Long
Merchantville - Clayton J. Long of Merchantville, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He loved his dogs, the Phillies, the Eagles, warm weather, and reading in the sun.
He was the son of Anne, and the late Nathan; devoted father of Jason (Carrie), Saralyn, and Samantha; lifelong friend to their loving mother Leanna; "Poppy" to his dear grandchildren Natalie and Jamie.
Friends and family are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday, May 22nd from 8:15 to 9:45 am at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am at St. Peter RC Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville. Interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019