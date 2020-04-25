Resources
More Obituaries for Clement Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement P. Murray


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clement P. Murray Obituary
Clement P. Murray

Glendora - On April 23, 2020, of Glendora, NJ. Age 82 years. Beloved husband of 62 years to Diane Murray (nee Meschini). Dear father of Michele (Frank) Sharer, Patrick (Allison) and Terry (Karen). Loving grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 5.

Clem was a proud graduate of Camden Catholic High School Class of '56.

A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clement's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -