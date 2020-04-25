|
Clement P. Murray
Glendora - On April 23, 2020, of Glendora, NJ. Age 82 years. Beloved husband of 62 years to Diane Murray (nee Meschini). Dear father of Michele (Frank) Sharer, Patrick (Allison) and Terry (Karen). Loving grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 5.
Clem was a proud graduate of Camden Catholic High School Class of '56.
A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078.
