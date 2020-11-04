Clement R. Mitchell, Jr. "Bud"
Clement R. Mitchell, Jr. "Bud", age 75, died on November 1, 2020. Bud lived in Pitman over 50 years. He was a carpenter and Life Member Carpenters Union Local 393. He loved spending time with his family, especially taking walks with his granddaughter, and enjoyed reading about history and all types of aircraft.
He was predeceased in 2005 by his wife Carol Ann (nee Keller).
Survived by his children Maria (Loyd) Burcham, Anthony Mitchell, granddaughter Ella Burcham, sister in law Lydia (Robert) Cross, brother in law Albert (Alison) Keller, Jr.
Funeral service and interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com