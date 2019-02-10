|
Clement W. Foster
Lawnside - age 76 years, passed peacefully away on February 6, 2019.
Beloved father of Kelley Foster-Blackman, Scott Abdul-Salaam, and Ivy Foster-Maye. Loving grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Judith Culmer.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Foster was a trainer and track coach throughout South Jersey. He was also a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from Noon to 1 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Disposition will take place privately. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
