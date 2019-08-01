Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ
Clifford DelRossi, III

Marlton - Clifford DelRossi, III age 48yrs of Marlton, NJ passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Clifford is predeceased by his father and mother, Cliiford Jr. and Alice DelRossi. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill (nee Shuts) his brother, Lex DelRossi (Sharon) and his sister Lisa DelRossi. Cliff is also survived by his nephews, Sean and Kyle along with a special friend of the family, Nina Tuller.

His viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004 followed by a eulogy. Cremation will be private.

For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 1, 2019
