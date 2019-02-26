|
|
Clotilde "Hilde" J. Holmes
Pennsauken, formerly of Cherry Hill - (nee Joseph) age 98 years, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Parker. Devoted mother of Darlene Shellenberger (the late Paul), Ronald Holmes, Gregory Holmes (the late Carol) and Cynthia Luthman (David). Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 10. Also survived by sister in law, Marilyn Cluley and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friend are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 6-8 PM and Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at the Church of Mary, Queen of All Saints, 4824 Camden Ave in Pennsauken. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019