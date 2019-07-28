|
|
Colleen M. Campbell
Collingswood - Suddenly on July 26, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 50 years. Loving mother of Joseph, Vincent and Steven. Mom Mom Coll to Caleb. Beloved daughter of June F. and the late Gary D. Campbell. Dear sister of Gary D. (Kristin) Campbell II, Stacy Bernotas and the late Keith Campbell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Colleen was a 1987 graduate of Collingswood High School where she excelled in basketball and softball. She was a talented artist, an avid sports fan and loved Billy Joel. Colleen will also be remembered as a very devoted and loyal friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019