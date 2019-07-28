Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Colleen Campbell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen M. Campbell


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen M. Campbell Obituary
Colleen M. Campbell

Collingswood - Suddenly on July 26, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 50 years. Loving mother of Joseph, Vincent and Steven. Mom Mom Coll to Caleb. Beloved daughter of June F. and the late Gary D. Campbell. Dear sister of Gary D. (Kristin) Campbell II, Stacy Bernotas and the late Keith Campbell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Colleen was a 1987 graduate of Collingswood High School where she excelled in basketball and softball. She was a talented artist, an avid sports fan and loved Billy Joel. Colleen will also be remembered as a very devoted and loyal friend.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now