Colleen Yaniak
Berlin - Colleen Anne Yaniak, age 66. A resident of Saint Mary's Nursing Home in Cherry Hill NJ. Formerly resided in Magnolia and Berlin NJ. Sadly, but bravely, Colleen departed on May 29, 2020. Feeling her loss is her soulmate and longtime partner, Richard Kendall, parents Joseph Sr and Doris Yaniak, brother Joe and Mary Jeanne Yaniak, sister Michelle and Tom Carroll as well as her nieces and nephews Danielle Carroll, Janine Yaniak, Deanna Carroll and Ryan Yaniak.
Colleen was a devout Christian and very loyal to her family. Most notably, she was an ardent dog lover to her beloved Rachael and Randi. She graduated from Camden Catholic HS and in her earlier years worked for Showboat Casino. She loved her Oldies, especially Doo-Wop. Among her other passions were trips to Wildwood, shows at the Broadway Pitman Theatre and a Good Game of Pinochle. She persevered in her life with MS and subsequently with cancer. She will be remembered always, but especially on holidays when she never failed to have a gift for everyone.
Services and interment in Gate of Heaven, Berlin NJ will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Animal Welfare Association at 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 OR to the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception 1000 Cropwell Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 OR to St. Thomas More Church 1439 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com.
Berlin - Colleen Anne Yaniak, age 66. A resident of Saint Mary's Nursing Home in Cherry Hill NJ. Formerly resided in Magnolia and Berlin NJ. Sadly, but bravely, Colleen departed on May 29, 2020. Feeling her loss is her soulmate and longtime partner, Richard Kendall, parents Joseph Sr and Doris Yaniak, brother Joe and Mary Jeanne Yaniak, sister Michelle and Tom Carroll as well as her nieces and nephews Danielle Carroll, Janine Yaniak, Deanna Carroll and Ryan Yaniak.
Colleen was a devout Christian and very loyal to her family. Most notably, she was an ardent dog lover to her beloved Rachael and Randi. She graduated from Camden Catholic HS and in her earlier years worked for Showboat Casino. She loved her Oldies, especially Doo-Wop. Among her other passions were trips to Wildwood, shows at the Broadway Pitman Theatre and a Good Game of Pinochle. She persevered in her life with MS and subsequently with cancer. She will be remembered always, but especially on holidays when she never failed to have a gift for everyone.
Services and interment in Gate of Heaven, Berlin NJ will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Animal Welfare Association at 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 OR to the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception 1000 Cropwell Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 OR to St. Thomas More Church 1439 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 31, 2020.