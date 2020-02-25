|
Columbus Buffetta
I remember daddy's hands folded silently in prayer. You could read quite a story in the callous' and the lines. Years of hard work had left their mark behind. Columbus Buffetta had an immeasurable work ethic. He dedicated his life to his family and his Lord. He was witty and self made who took pride and pleasure in the simple beauties of life. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time at his home in Brooklawn with his family. On Friday February 21, 2020, after 92 years he was called away, but only to return home to the Lord.
"Buff" was born in Camden and had spent his formative years there. His home had contributed to the manpower of our great nation, upholding the ideals of our American freedoms during WWII in the U.S. Army. Early on he and his family owned and operated a variety store in Camden before settling his family down in Brooklawn. Columbus made a career as a machinist, at Campbell's Soup in Camden and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family camping and bicycling. Columbus will fondly be remembered as a kind hearted good samaritan who was always helpful with an outstretched hand.
Mr. Buffetta is the widower of his late wife Dolores (nee Williams) and is the father of Louis and his wife Joan, Richard, Dino & his wife Frances, Anna Maria & her husband Russell Hall and Matthew Buffetta. He is the proud grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 25. Mr. Buffetta is also survived and will be sadly missed by his sisters Gloria Parisi and Anna Sharp. "Buff" was predeceased by his siblings; Theodore, Leonard, Enrico, Mary & Louise.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to join the Buffetta family on Friday morning between 9:00 and 11:00 AM at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City where a remembrance ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM. United States Army military honors will immediately follow at Eglington Cemetery & Mausoleum in Clarksboro.
