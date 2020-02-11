|
|
Concetta M. "Connie" Gatto
Concetta M. "Connie" Gatto (nee Cavallaro) passed on February 8, 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Ralph Gatto.
Loving mother of Lucille Teter (Michael) and Judy Gatto (Stacey).
Grandmother of Judy (Naveen), Michael (Diana), Jonathan, Andrew, Christopher, A.J., and Matthew.
Sister of the late Thomasina Smith, Michael Cavallaro, Stephen Cavallaro, Nina Morello.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be from 8:30am until the funeral Mass at 10:00am Friday, at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Philadelphia.
Funeral Mass 10:00am.
Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Monica Church would be appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020