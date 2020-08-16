Concetta T. MalonyBradenton, FL - MALONEY, Concetta 'Connie', passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2020, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Mount Laurel NJ. Age 89. Beloved wife of Edward T. Maloney. Loving mother of Joseph Maloney, Edward Maloney III and his wife, Cynthia and Maryann Bodine and her husband, Kevin. Dearly loved grandmother of Michael (Kristine) Bodine, Kyle Bodine, Jessica (Brian) Baskin, Dominick Maloney, Brooke Maloney, Bryahna Alvarez, Bianca Alvarez, Annamarie Maloney and Joseph Maloney and dear great grandmother of Lacey and Charlotte Baskin and Lucas Bodine. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Concetta graduated from Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia Class of 1950. Connie was a member of the Cinnaminson, NJ Bridge Club where she attained the rank of Silver Life Master. Connie and her husband Ed were married 64 years and lived in Moorestown NJ prior to living in Bradenton FL for the past 22 years.Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday August 21 from 9-10am at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 42 East Main Street Moorestown NJ. Entombment will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr NJ.