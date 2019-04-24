Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Conchetta Pisani
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke RC Church
Stratford, NJ
Barrington - Conchetta S. Pisani (nee Pepe), on April 20, 2019, of Barrington. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late John R. Sr. Devoted mother of John R. Jr. (Kimberly), Steven J. (Terry), and Christopher J. (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of Perry, Jacob, Kacie, Steven Jr., Brandon, Adam, Zachary, Olivia, Madison, and Jack and great grandmother of Noah and Asher. Loving companion of Ted Harris and the late Japo Calvarese. Dear sister of Joseph, Bill, Tom, and the late John, Peggy, Buddy, and Maryann. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Coni worked as a waitress at Rexy's in W. Collingswood Heights for over 30 years. There will be a viewing from 8:30am to 10:15am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke RC Church, Stratford. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Coni's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
