Connie A. Zabel
Mt. Laurel, NJ - (nee Capaldo) On February 17, 2019, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward Zabel. Dear mother of Mark (Barbara) Zabel, Matthew (Megan) Zabel, and Paul (Sue) Zabel. Loving grandmother of Aimee Stroebel, Amanda, Matthew, Gabrielle, Kyle, Jeremy, Joshua and Sarah; great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Anthony (Ann) Capaldo.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral service on Thursday evening, from 6:30PM to 8:30PM at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted 8:30PM in the funeral home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial donations to The , 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019