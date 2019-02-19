Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
8:30 PM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Zabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie A. Zabel


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie A. Zabel Obituary
Connie A. Zabel

Mt. Laurel, NJ - (nee Capaldo) On February 17, 2019, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward Zabel. Dear mother of Mark (Barbara) Zabel, Matthew (Megan) Zabel, and Paul (Sue) Zabel. Loving grandmother of Aimee Stroebel, Amanda, Matthew, Gabrielle, Kyle, Jeremy, Joshua and Sarah; great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Anthony (Ann) Capaldo.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral service on Thursday evening, from 6:30PM to 8:30PM at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted 8:30PM in the funeral home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial donations to The , 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.