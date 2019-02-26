Services
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 728-2800
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Lamphere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie J. Lamphere


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie J. Lamphere Obituary
Connie J. Lamphere

Williamstown - Connie J. Lamphere (nee McDonald), age 69, of Williamstown died Feb 22, 2019.

Connie was predeceased by her grandson, Brett Lamphere and her brother, Mark McDonald. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard; three sons, Todd (Katie) Lamphere, Keith (Terri) Lamphere, and Cory (Sandy) Lamphere; sister, Vickie (Dennis) Tracy; brother, Brad (Judy) McDonald; sister-in-law, Ruth McDonald; five grandchildren, Ellen, Cassidy, Philip, Joey, and Colin; and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Thurs. 6-8pm and Fri. 10-11am at Norton Funeral Home 1232 S. Black Horse Pike Williamstown where service will begin at 11am. Burial Glou Co. Vet. Cem. Williamstown.

Family requests donations to Angel Flight West, 3161 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (put Connie Lamphere in the memo) or angelflightwest.org by selecting donate to AFW. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now