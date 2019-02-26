|
Connie J. Lamphere
Williamstown - Connie J. Lamphere (nee McDonald), age 69, of Williamstown died Feb 22, 2019.
Connie was predeceased by her grandson, Brett Lamphere and her brother, Mark McDonald. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard; three sons, Todd (Katie) Lamphere, Keith (Terri) Lamphere, and Cory (Sandy) Lamphere; sister, Vickie (Dennis) Tracy; brother, Brad (Judy) McDonald; sister-in-law, Ruth McDonald; five grandchildren, Ellen, Cassidy, Philip, Joey, and Colin; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Thurs. 6-8pm and Fri. 10-11am at Norton Funeral Home 1232 S. Black Horse Pike Williamstown where service will begin at 11am. Burial Glou Co. Vet. Cem. Williamstown.
Family requests donations to Angel Flight West, 3161 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (put Connie Lamphere in the memo) or angelflightwest.org by selecting donate to AFW. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019