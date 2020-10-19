Connie (Snyder) Kapral
Connie (Snyder) Kapral was guided into Heaven on October 17, 2020. She was born and raised in Philadelphia attending Holy Child Grammar School and Little Flower High School. The only daughter of the late Ehrman and Teddy Snyder. Connie is survived by her six children, whom she adored: Eva Campbell (Anthony), Emily Schmidt (Bruce), Michelle (John Jones), TK (Kenny Wakeley), Michael and Lauren; her grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as "Coo-Coo": AJ and Dylan Campbell, Brad, Matt, Mikaela and Briannah Schmidt and Ryan Wakeley. She shared many special moments with Sami and Dylan Wakeley and special affection for Maddie and Trevor Jones. Connie is also survived by her brothers, Tom Snyder (Mary) and John Snyder (Joyce) and their families; her life-long friends Ann Bergen-Reily and Pep Derrickson; former husband, Michael Kapral and long-time companion Bob Hannum. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Snyder. Relatives and friends may gather on Wednesday, October 21 from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Home, 1110 Chestnut St., Vineland, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 12pm from Our Lady of Peace Parish - St. Mary's Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093 from which her daughter Lauren received loving and attentive care from birth through adulthood or The Arc of Camden County, 215 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 which currently assists Lauren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com