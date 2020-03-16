|
Connie S. Cramer
Cherry Hill - (nee Lima) On March 13, 2020; age 75 years.
Beloved wife of Walter J. Wedzielewski and daughter of the late James and Antonetta Lima; Devoted mother of Sandra Cramer-Mitacchione (Tonino) and Melissa Cramer and stepmother of Marie (Seth) Cohen; Loving grandmother of Nate and Jake Cohen; Dear sister of Rita Burger (Jeff Anderson).
Prior to her retirement, Connie was employed as a medical administrator for UMDNJ in Stratford for over 25 years. She was a graduate of Rutgers-Camden receiving her BS and MS degrees, past president of Rutgers-Camden Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society, president of the Cherry Hill Maturity Club, member of the Cherry Hill Township Senior Advisory Board and membership director of the Friends of the Cherry Hill Public Library.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 AM at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 236 E. Main Street in Maple Shade. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced on carusocare.com.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John of God School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020