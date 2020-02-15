|
|
Conrad Busch
Passed away at home on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Eileen Busch (née Spitz), father of Richard Busch, the late Conrad Busch, Jr, and step-father of Monica Brantz (Lonnie), two grandchildren, Peyton and Blake. Brother of Bernadette Ducar (Michael), Mary Ann Rhoads. Brother in law of Marianna Van Laarhoven, Thomas Spitz, John George Spitz, Christian Spitz, Rose Kane, Robert Spitz, Regina Farrell, Meg Rathgeb, Kathy Baker, Greg Spitz, Maureen Kilian and the late Patricia McGovern and the late Marie Therese McFadden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Frank and Mary Busch, brothers Richard, Karl, Frank, and sister Anastasia.
Conrad was born in Camden, and resided in Collingswood before moving to Pennsauken. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force. Worked for UPS and Rapid Rover prior to his retirement.
There will be a mass to celebrate his life on Tuesday, February 18th, 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, 10 - 11 am at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Conrad to OLPH, 236 E Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ. 08052 or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020