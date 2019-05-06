|
|
Conrad F. Migala
Cherry Hill - Conrad F. Migala of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette Migala (nee Schilling). Loving father of Conrad Migala (Theresa) of Parsippany, NJ; Julie German (late Jeff) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Eric Migala (Estelle) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Walter Migala of Jersey City, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Joy (Christian), Eric, Jr., Zachary (Kristen), Jessica (Michael), Kyle, Christopher, Brianna, Jenna and Matthew. Great-grandfather to Penelope and Mila. Dear brother of Patricia Budzinski of Venice FL. Conrad was a Korean War Veteran. Viewing Wednesday morning 10 to 10:45 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment Saint Joseph's Cemetery , Chews Landing, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 6, 2019