Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Migala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad F. Migala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Conrad F. Migala Obituary
Conrad F. Migala

Cherry Hill - Conrad F. Migala of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette Migala (nee Schilling). Loving father of Conrad Migala (Theresa) of Parsippany, NJ; Julie German (late Jeff) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Eric Migala (Estelle) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Walter Migala of Jersey City, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Joy (Christian), Eric, Jr., Zachary (Kristen), Jessica (Michael), Kyle, Christopher, Brianna, Jenna and Matthew. Great-grandfather to Penelope and Mila. Dear brother of Patricia Budzinski of Venice FL. Conrad was a Korean War Veteran. Viewing Wednesday morning 10 to 10:45 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment Saint Joseph's Cemetery , Chews Landing, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now