Constance A. Bimmer
Turnersville - (nee Coppolino); On March 6, 2019; of Turnersville; Age 86; Beloved wife of the late Richard A.; Devoted mother of Patricia Tobin of Philadelphia, Jeffrey Tobin of Woodbury and Kevin Tobin of Jackson; Dear step-mother of Jeffrey R. Bimmer of Midlothian, VA; Loving grandmother of Richard Bimmer and Grace Tobin.
Friends are welcome to greet the family on Tuesday, March 12th from 10 - 10:45 AM at Trinity Christian Chapel, 269 Greentree Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080, where a Celebration of Life for Constance will begin at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Constance may be made to Trinity Christian Chapel at the address above, where she was a longtime member.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019