Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Trinity Christian Chapel
269 Greentree Rd.
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Christian Chapel
269 Greentree Rd.
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Bimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance A. Bimmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance A. Bimmer Obituary
Constance A. Bimmer

Turnersville - (nee Coppolino); On March 6, 2019; of Turnersville; Age 86; Beloved wife of the late Richard A.; Devoted mother of Patricia Tobin of Philadelphia, Jeffrey Tobin of Woodbury and Kevin Tobin of Jackson; Dear step-mother of Jeffrey R. Bimmer of Midlothian, VA; Loving grandmother of Richard Bimmer and Grace Tobin.

Friends are welcome to greet the family on Tuesday, March 12th from 10 - 10:45 AM at Trinity Christian Chapel, 269 Greentree Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080, where a Celebration of Life for Constance will begin at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Constance may be made to Trinity Christian Chapel at the address above, where she was a longtime member.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.