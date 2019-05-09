|
Constance A. Peffall (nee Roberts)
Westmont - Connie passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on May 6, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Ross C. Peffall. Devoted mother of Nancy A. Leitch, Charles R. Peffall (Marianne), Patricia Peffall and Laura Williams (Jody). Loving grandmother of Daniel, Andrew, Brooke and Jason. Connie was born in Riverside, NJ and graduated from Riverside High School in 1945. She worked at Moorestown Gardens and Peoples National Bank for 25 years. All four children are college graduates due to her hard work and diligence. Connie was a longtime member of the Westmont United Methodist Church, where she was secretary for 17 years. She was a kind, loving and generous mother and grandmother, she's loved by all who knew her. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, May 11th from 9:30 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions in her memory may be made to Westmont UM Church, 200 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 9 to May 10, 2019