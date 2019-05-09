Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Constance Peffall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Peffall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance A. (Roberts) Peffall


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Constance A. (Roberts) Peffall Obituary
Constance A. Peffall (nee Roberts)

Westmont - Connie passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on May 6, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Ross C. Peffall. Devoted mother of Nancy A. Leitch, Charles R. Peffall (Marianne), Patricia Peffall and Laura Williams (Jody). Loving grandmother of Daniel, Andrew, Brooke and Jason. Connie was born in Riverside, NJ and graduated from Riverside High School in 1945. She worked at Moorestown Gardens and Peoples National Bank for 25 years. All four children are college graduates due to her hard work and diligence. Connie was a longtime member of the Westmont United Methodist Church, where she was secretary for 17 years. She was a kind, loving and generous mother and grandmother, she's loved by all who knew her. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, May 11th from 9:30 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions in her memory may be made to Westmont UM Church, 200 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now