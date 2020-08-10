Constance B. Stasny
Cherry Hill - (nee Fritz) On Sunday, August 9, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ; formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Edward S. Stasny. Daughter of the late Harry and Lillian (Birchmeier) Fritz. Dear sister of the late Ronald Fritz. Survived by brother-in-law, John R. Stasny, Sr (Theresa). Loving aunt of Mark Fritz (Sharon), Rhonda Finnerman (Walter), Christopher Fritz (Janet), Valerie Fritz Lorenzo, Jenifer Fritz-Agostini (Raymond III), Philip Fritz (Judy), John Jr, David and Susan Stasny, Paula Friedman, Nancy Rowe Motolese (Anthony), Merry Rowe Schmid (Timothy) and Jeffrey Rowe (Debbie). She is also lovingly survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Connie enjoyed many summers at the Jersey shore with her family and friends. She enjoyed assisting her husband, Eddie, with all activities for the Sinatra Social Society and was a long time employee of Strawbridge & Clothier, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newton Creek Watershed Association, P.O. Box 484, Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
