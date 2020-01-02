|
Constance "Connie" DiMedio
Haddonfield, NJ - (nee DiStanislao) Age 95, of Haddonfield, NJ, former longtime resident of Pennsauken and Marlton passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in her home at Brandywine Senior Living of Haddonfield.
Born in Camden, NJ on October 5, 1924 she is predeceased by her parents, Alfredo & Esterina DiStanislao, and her late husband, Richard P. DiMedio.
Devoted mother of Helen DiMedio of Haddonfield, Norma Childs (Craig) of Haddonfield and Rick DiMedio (Lisa) of Atlantic City. Loving mom-mom to her "precious cargo" David Childs (Rob Chalifoux) of Washington DC, Jordan DiMedio Fasula (Joseph) of Haddonfield, Jillian DiMedio (Zach Channing) of Bend, OR, Jason DiMedio (Nikki Moorehouse) of Billerica, MA and Andrew Childs (Alyssa) of Haddonfield. Loving mom-mom "D" to Samantha, Ryan and Wyatt Fasula, her great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Elda Ranken of Pennsauken.
Connie will be remembered as a kind, selfless and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, friend and aunt to over 35 nieces and nephews who always had a smile and a great laugh, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength, never complained and always looked at the brighter side of life. Her greatest joy was being mom-mom to her five grandchildren: David, Jordan, Jillian, Jason and Andrew.
She was known for her delicious homemade spaghetti, ravioli and gnocchi. Every Sunday her home was filled with the aroma of gravy and meatballs. She would start early hand mixing the dough and cutting the spaghetti on the Chittara frame that was handmade by her Italian immigrant father, Alfredo.
While her children were young, she worked at home as a photographic portrait colorist. She was known for her "light touch" of paint and expertise of bringing the subject to life.
Connie's family will receive friends on Monday, January 6th, 2020, 9 - 10:45 AM at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Connie may be made to The SJ Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. (Memo Line-Constance DiMedio).
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ.
www.KainMurphy.com 856-429-1945
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020