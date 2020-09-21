1/
Constance F. Haswell
Constance F. Haswell

Haddonfield, NJ - On September 10, 2020 Constance F. (nee Prowell) of Haddonfield, NJ. Beloved wife of Walter W. Jr. Loving mother to Eric (Cheryl) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mark (deceased), and Craig (Karen) of Erial, NJ. 4 Grandchildren, Melissa Pavlovec, Mallory Turner, Ryan Haswell, Kelly Heimbigner and 4 Great Grandchildren, Charlotte, Cole, Liam, Rhyleigh, 1 Brother (late) John Prowell Jr. Mrs. Haswell was a Penn Nursing graduate and worked as an RN in pediatrics for many years. She spent many leisure hours playing the piano and organ. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield, NJ where she served years ago as a substitute organist. Mrs. Haswell also sang in the choir, was a co-leader of the youth ministry and taught confirmation classes.

Services will be private at the request of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
