Constance J. King
Camden - Constance Joyce King, beloved daughter of the late James Ellis and Janet Simmons, was born on January 4, 1946 in Mount Holly, New Jersey. She peacefully departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Indy Choice, and brother, Stephen Ellis. Connie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cynthia King, granddaughter, Morgan King, one sister, Theresa Wynn, special friend and caregiver, Charles Williams, spiritual daughter, Robyne McLeod and a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 8AM-10AM at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1198 Penn Street, Camden, NJ. Funeral service to follow at 10AM. Int at Sunset Mem Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019