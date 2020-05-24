Services
Constance M. Forner Obituary
Constance M. Forner

Laurel Springs - On May 21, 2020, Constance M. (nee Kunicki) passed away at Cherry Hill Assisted Living where she has been a resident for the past three years. Beloved wife of the late Ray Forner; Connie was born and raised in Gloucester Heights, she graduated from Gloucester City High School in 1952 and began working for NJ Zinc in Gloucester where she worked for over thirty years.

In addition to her husband, Connie was predeceased by her nephew, Steven Jaggard and her brother-in-law, Russ Jaggard. She is lovingly survived by her brother, Francis (Helen) Kunicki; her sister, Joan Jaggard; 7 nieces and nephews, multiple great nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, her funeral service and interment will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date when conditions improve. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Ascend Hospice, 65 Jackson Drive, Suite 103, Cranford, NJ 07016. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from May 24 to May 26, 2020
