Constance M. Holroyd
Mantua - (nee Harris) Constance passed peacefully on October 23, 2020, formerly of Camden, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John Holroyd and John J. Wiessner, Sr. Loving mother of John J. Wiessner, Jr. (Joyce) of Haddon Township, NJ and Step-mother of Tracey Fettinger (David), Patrick Holroyd (Monica), Kathleen Creelman (Bill) and their families. Proud grandmother of Jason Wiessner (Courtney) and Joe Wiessner. Con worked for many years at the Wawa in Mantua and enjoyed shopping. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Gloucester Co. Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
