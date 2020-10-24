1/
Constance M. Holroyd
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance M. Holroyd

Mantua - (nee Harris) Constance passed peacefully on October 23, 2020, formerly of Camden, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John Holroyd and John J. Wiessner, Sr. Loving mother of John J. Wiessner, Jr. (Joyce) of Haddon Township, NJ and Step-mother of Tracey Fettinger (David), Patrick Holroyd (Monica), Kathleen Creelman (Bill) and their families. Proud grandmother of Jason Wiessner (Courtney) and Joe Wiessner. Con worked for many years at the Wawa in Mantua and enjoyed shopping. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Gloucester Co. Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved