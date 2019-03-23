|
|
Constance McAllister
Audubon - Constance McAllister (nee Grzeczkowska), on March 20, 2019, of Audubon, formerly of Glendora. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. McAllister, Sr. Devoted mother of Donald, Jr. (Jill), Karen Migala (Richard), Steven (Francine) and Vince. Loving grandmother of Donald, Amy, Sarah, Matthew, Phillip, Hannah, David, Daniel, Jennifer, Daniel, Chelsea, Miranda and the late Amanda and great grandmother of 11. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Connie was a car insurance reform advocate. She enjoyed selling books and owned an online book business. Connie was a dedicated employee for Sickles Shop Rite and Dismar. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and loved to decorate cakes. Connie always made holidays and family vacations very special for her family. There will be a viewing from 9 to 10:30am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 23, 2019