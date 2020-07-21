Corey Gray Melissas
Corey Gray Melissas, 63, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey was called to heaven as she rested in peace, comforted and wrapped in the arms of her loving husband and son, at home on July 19, 2020.
Corey was born in Camden, New Jersey, reared in Medford and resided in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for the last 33 years. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School in Medford, New Jersey.
Corey is survived by her loving family: husband Michael Dean Melissas, son Michael James Melissas, sister Holly Gray Craig, brother Jeff Gray (sister-in-law Lynn Gray), Sister-in-laws Diana Bellardine (husband Lou Bellardine) and Angel M. Osorio (husband John Osorio), nephews, Mark Gray, Alan Gray, Les Craig, Anthony Palena and Matthew Osorio and nieces, Christine Gray Mills, Jen Craig Hiltwine, Melissa Osorio Dibble, Megan Osorio and Stephanie Palena Powell and many great nieces and nephews. Corey is also survived by many friends and neighbors.
Corey was an avid and committed friend and fierce advocate for the environment, a lover of all living creations and a true environmentalist who spent hours researching and educating others. She loved gardening, cleaning and maintaining open spaces, caring for birds, squirrels, stray cats and any animal she encountered. In recent years she became a passionate and expert beekeeper, making honey that became a sought-after commodity for family, friends and so many others. Corey was one with the earth, spending much of her time outdoors, and one of her greatest loves and happy places was the beach where she spent many days cleaning her surroundings and sitting by and enjoying the ocean. In this tranquil space, and every other, she left the earth much better than she found it.
Corey was kind (and one of a kind); always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked or was in need, taking an interest in people and enriching their lives in thoughtful and meaningful ways. She was known for remembering people's passions and for making sure to recognize them through her unique gestures and memorable gifts.
She loved traveling and good cuisine (a passion she shared with her husband who she met while they both worked in the restaurant business) and was super creative; she could turn what some would consider trash into a beautiful treasure. One of her greatest joys was large family dinners at Christmas, Thanksgiving with the Grays and a neighborhood cookie swap, a cherished event for so many in her Woodcrest community, that she hosted for years. She liked cooking and one of her proudest culinary accomplishments was her recent mastering of Greek Easter bread.
But, Corey's greatest loves, and something she held in her heart every day of her adult life, were her husband and son ("the Mikes"). She was the proudest, most devoted and loving mother and wife.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 North Main Street, Medford, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
South Jersey Beekeepers Association (SJBA), www.njbeekeepers.org
Doris Morgan, 838 Tuska Avenue, Millville, NJ 08332; Sierra Club www.sierraclub.org
2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300 Oakland, California 94612
Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.