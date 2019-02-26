|
|
Cornelius (Corky) T. McGlynn
Medford - Cornelius (Corky) T. McGlynn, of Medford, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Medford Leas. He was 90. He was born in Plains, PA; the son of the late John and Anna (nee Brader) McGlynn. He was married to Edith McGlynn who predeceased him in 1995. Corky was a proud WWII Army Veteran of the 1st Calvary, 60-year resident of Medford Lakes, and the Superintendent of Florence L. Walther School in Lumberton for over 30 years.
He was the devoted and loving husband to Edith (nee Davis) McGlynn, father of Lee (Bill) Kaiser, Leslie (Chuck) Pursley, and Lynn McGlynn; loving "Poppy" to Justin (Miki) Mikle, Morgan Kaiser, Mackenzie (Mike Burns) Kaiser, Macklin Kaiser, Kelsey Herjo, Sydney Herjo, Reid Herjo, Erin Zambon, Tia Schulz and great-grandfather of Kate and Noah Mikle, Avery and Mikaela Zambon, Olivia and Brody Schulz.
Relatives and friends may attend his visitation on Thursday, February 28 from 11-12 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lumberton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Cornelius' name to Operation Smile(www.operationsmile.org), 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019