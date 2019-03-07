Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Kathleen Costello

Glendora - Kathleen Costello, on March 5, 2019, of Glendora; formerly of Philadelphia. Age 70. Beloved daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Costello. Dear sister of Joanne Goetz (Michael), Leo Costello, Bettyanne Hurlbert (Derek), Maureen McLaughlin (Michael), Karen Bathe (Chris), and the late Linda Kallas. Loving niece of Evangeline Maher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathleen was a very active member of the Franklin Square Seniors and former member of The Newfoundland Society. There will be a viewing from 1pm to 2:30pm on Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 2:30pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019
