Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Costello Puzzutiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Costello "Gus" Puzzutiello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Costello "Gus" Puzzutiello Obituary
Costello "Gus" Puzzutiello

Mt. Ephraim - On February 7, 2019, Age 76. Gus was a retired Camden City police officer. Husband of Rochelle (nee Ezzi). Dear father of Lisa Puzzutiello, Shelly Ingemi, Cynthia (Jeff) Bowen and Rita (John) Goraj. Loving grandfather of Danielle, Nicole, Johnathan, Dante and Dominic; great-grandfather of Francesca and Gianna. Dear brother of Frank, Mary, Antoinette, Rocchina, the late Jeanette and the late Angela.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewings on Sunday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Monday morning from 9:00am to 11:00am all in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North King Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted Monday 11:00am in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.