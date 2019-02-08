|
Costello "Gus" Puzzutiello
Mt. Ephraim - On February 7, 2019, Age 76. Gus was a retired Camden City police officer. Husband of Rochelle (nee Ezzi). Dear father of Lisa Puzzutiello, Shelly Ingemi, Cynthia (Jeff) Bowen and Rita (John) Goraj. Loving grandfather of Danielle, Nicole, Johnathan, Dante and Dominic; great-grandfather of Francesca and Gianna. Dear brother of Frank, Mary, Antoinette, Rocchina, the late Jeanette and the late Angela.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewings on Sunday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Monday morning from 9:00am to 11:00am all in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North King Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted Monday 11:00am in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019