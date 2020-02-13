|
|
Craig Grant Strohm
Craig Grant Strohm, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on January 16, 2020.
Craig was born on August 5, 1951 to Grant and Charlotte Strohm in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. After moving to Doylestown in 1962 he then went on to attend Central Bucks High School and graduated class of 1969.
Immediately after graduating from High School, Craig joined the Marines. He spent his military career in USMC assigned to HMX-1 Presidential Helicopter Squadron serving Richard M Nixon. He was stationed at Quantico Va., and was honorably discharged on September 28, 1973 from military service.
After serving in the Marine Corp., Craig attended Shippensburg University, Pennsylvania where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and he earned a teaching degree.
Craig was very active with the Edwin I. Johnson Post #370 American Legion in Magnolia, New Jersey and was proud to serve Veterans in any capacity that he could.
Craig also worked for UPS for over 20 years and was a Hazmat Supervisor when he retired and moved to Texas, his coworkers have been quick to express how deeply his loss will be felt.
Most recently, before his retirement Craig taught biology at the now closed, Steven A Douglas High School in Philadelphia. He would be pleased to know that stories of his positive influence on his students have been flooding in to the family. He truly made an impact there.
He was first and foremost a Marine, he was a friend to ALL animals, no matter what kind, he was an accomplished pilot, a certified diver, an amazing teacher, an avid fisherman and shared a LOVE of Billy Joel with his niece. He was a very "cool uncle"!
Craig was welcomed into heaven by those who have preceded him in death. His infant brother Rodney "Roddy" Strohm, his parents Grant D Strohm and Charlotte Strohm Gardner, his step father Richard Gardner and his nephew-in-law, S. Patrick Green.
Left behind with cherished memories of Craig are his wife Deanne Strohm, his sister Linda S Weisel, his Niece & Goddaughter Wendy A Ranney, his Great Nephew Jacob A Ranney and a wide-reaching network of friends, fishing buddies, his wife's family, step relatives and many individuals in whose lives he made a marked influence.
Craig left us too soon. There are no words enough to summarize your life achievements, no hugs hard enough to show how much you will be missed and no filling the hole your loss has left in our hearts. OO-RAH Marine!
As per Craig's wishes, remember him with a beer while you are fishing as interment will be private.
There will be a service at: Edwin I. Johnson Post #370
370 Warwick Rd.
Magnolia, NJ 08049
On Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00pm-5:00pm with a service at 3:00pm
If you wish to show an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to s or to a local no-kill animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020