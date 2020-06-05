Craig N. Leib, Jr.
Laurel Springs - age 40, formerly of Fort Stewart, GA, passed away on May 30, 2020. Survived by his cherished service dog, Kassidy. Son of Theresa and the late Craig N. Leib, Sr. Brother of April (late Rob) Perry, Chrisdin (Will) Lengyel, and Casey (Jilian) Leib. Proud uncle of Marisa, Maci, McKenzie, R.J., Aiden, and Addison.
Craig was a proud Veteran of the US Army and Medal of Valor recipient. He was a natural born warrior. He was loved by all who knew him.
Services and burial in Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.