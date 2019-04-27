|
Happy 50th Birthday in Heaven
Curtis Fields
It's been 17 years since we've seen your face or heard your voice, time passes but it doesn't get any easier. Every day you are missed and remembered through our memories of you. You were a great son, protective big brother, terrific father to your one and only daughter, and you would be the best pop pop ever to your two grand daughters. It's a mile stone for you and you aren't here, we will celebrate your special day just as we do every year. So from all of us, to you, we are screaming all the way to heaven Happy 50th birthday Curtis we love you always. Forever in our hearts, until we are together again.
Your Family
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 27, 2019