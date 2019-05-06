|
Cynthia Ricklin Harmening
Bordentown - Cynthia Ricklin Harmening, 88, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Clare Estates in Bordentown, New Jersey. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived most of her life in Cherry Hill, NJ. She was a graduate of James Madison High School in Brooklyn and a disappointed Brooklyn Dodgers fan.
She graduated from Lindenwood University in Missouri with a BS in sociology. She retired as the Cherry Hill Township Welfare Director. She and her husband Wayne Harmening (d. 2011) enjoyed travel and the arts throughout their 57 year marriage.
She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Seth Harmening and Theresa Veit-Harmening of Bordentown, her grandchildren: Ricklin and Brittany (Budden) Harmening, Brendan Harmening and Ian Harmening. Also survived by her sister Jane (Ricklin) Fassler and her husband Jimmy of New York City. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Carol (Harmening) Herman of Waverly, Iowa: Lois (Harmening) Frederick of Holmen, Wisconsin, Marilyn (Quaas) Harmening of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and brother-in law Rev. Robert Salge of Waverly, Iowa. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11 am Wednesday, May 8 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St, Bordentown. Interment will follow at the Bordentown Cemetery, Bordentown Township. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 pm and again on Wednesday morning from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's name to the National Audubon Society (www.audubon.com)
Published in Courier-Post on May 6, 2019