Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cynthia Rose "Cindy" Zielinski


1938 - 2019
Cynthia "Cindy" Rose Zielinski

Cherry Hill - Cynthia "Cindy" Rose Zielinski (nee Novak) passed peacefully into heaven at Samaritan Hospice on May 18th. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Helen and Charles Novak on January 19, 1938. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Joseph A. Zielinski, her parents, her sister, Leona Novak and her brother, James Novak. Cindy lived her life to the fullest as a devoted wife to Joe and a loving mother and grandmother. A nurse at Garden State Hospital (Virtua) for many years, she was an active member of St. Thomas More Parish where many referred to her as the "Pie Lady" due to her delicious baking ability. She had a bright smile and loved to make people laugh.

She is lovingly survived by her children: Karen Sue (Peter) Suetterlein, Joseph A. (Julie) Zielinski, Jr. and Michael A. Zielinski; 8 grandchildren: Joshua, Christin, Barry, Kylie, Grant, Blake, Emma, and Shannon; a newborn great-grandson, Joseph and her brother, Charles Novak. She will be greatly missed by her special friends, Kimberly Walsh, and Stefania Sroczynski.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. There will be a viewing again on Friday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 AM at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057 or at www.moorestownvna.org.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019
