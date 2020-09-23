1/1
D. Patricia (Pat) McCaw
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Patricia (Pat) McCaw

Silver Spring, MD - Passed away peacefully at home in Silver Spring, MD on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born on June 22, 1931 in Camden, NJ, Pat was the loving wife of 48 years to the late Edward (The Judge) McCaw Jr. of Philadelphia, and eldest daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Nanny) Callahan of Ireland. The Matriarch of her family, she was surrounded at her death by close family including her younger sister, Kathleen Hargrove (Bill), her 5 children, Edward III (Veronica), Kenneth (Kathy), Maureen (Doug), Brian (Renee), Erin (Jeffrey), her 14 Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

Pat resided on Linden St. in Camden where she graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1949. She married in 1954, staying in Camden until 1964 when she moved her family to West Collingswood. She subsequently relocated to Silver Spring, MD in 1969 upon her husband's transfer to the US Department of Commerce in Washington, DC, where she lived the rest of her blessed life.

Pat was an active member of the Wheaton (MD) American Legion Auxiliary Unit 268, the Fr. Rosensteel Council Maryknights (Silver Spring), the Irish American Club of Washington, DC, and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She brightened the lives of those that knew her and the list of people that love her is long and distinguished. Pat had a compassionate soul and was a blessing to all.

A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Silver Spring on Saturday, September 26, starting with a viewing at 11:30am followed by the Memorial Mass at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Andrew Apostle School (https://standrewapostle.org/school/donations/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
12:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved