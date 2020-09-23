D. Patricia (Pat) McCaw
Silver Spring, MD - Passed away peacefully at home in Silver Spring, MD on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born on June 22, 1931 in Camden, NJ, Pat was the loving wife of 48 years to the late Edward (The Judge) McCaw Jr. of Philadelphia, and eldest daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Nanny) Callahan of Ireland. The Matriarch of her family, she was surrounded at her death by close family including her younger sister, Kathleen Hargrove (Bill), her 5 children, Edward III (Veronica), Kenneth (Kathy), Maureen (Doug), Brian (Renee), Erin (Jeffrey), her 14 Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
Pat resided on Linden St. in Camden where she graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1949. She married in 1954, staying in Camden until 1964 when she moved her family to West Collingswood. She subsequently relocated to Silver Spring, MD in 1969 upon her husband's transfer to the US Department of Commerce in Washington, DC, where she lived the rest of her blessed life.
Pat was an active member of the Wheaton (MD) American Legion Auxiliary Unit 268, the Fr. Rosensteel Council Maryknights (Silver Spring), the Irish American Club of Washington, DC, and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She brightened the lives of those that knew her and the list of people that love her is long and distinguished. Pat had a compassionate soul and was a blessing to all.
A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Silver Spring on Saturday, September 26, starting with a viewing at 11:30am followed by the Memorial Mass at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Andrew Apostle School (https://standrewapostle.org/school/donations/
).