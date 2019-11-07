Services
Daisy C. Ward

Daisy C. Ward Obituary
Daisy C. Ward

Atco - Daisy C. Ward (nee Schuckle) age 88yrs of Atco, NJ passed away on November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to James Ward, Sr. Daisy is survived by her children, James Ward (Marie) of Atco, NJ, Richard Ward (Kim Minutolo) of Berlin, NJ, Steven Ward of Blue Anchor. NJ, Gary Ward (Beatrice) of Cedar Brook and John Ward (Danielle) of Los Angeles, CA. Grandmother of Jimmy Ward, Chrissy Ward, Amber D'Arco, Dana Ward, Richard Ward, Devin Ward, Jannese Ward and Rachel Ward. She is also survived by 9 Great Grandchildren. Daisy is predeceased by her daughter, Daisy Roman and her daughter in law, Robin Ward. Her viewing will be held on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at the Berlin Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
