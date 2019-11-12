|
Dale Janice Ross
Zebulon, NC - November 11, 2019, of Zebulon, NC, but always a Philadelphian at heart. Beloved mother of Isabel Gila Ross. Dear sister of Sharon (the late Pat) Whelan. Loving aunt of Jill (David) Faris, Keriann (John) Harris, Patrick (Krystal) Whelan and Michael (Deitra) Whelan. Also survived by 8 great nieces and nephews. Leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends, No retreat, No surrender. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 10:30 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, www.awanj.org or the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation, www.fillyourbucketlistfoundation.org
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019