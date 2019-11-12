Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Janice Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Janice Ross Obituary
Dale Janice Ross

Zebulon, NC - November 11, 2019, of Zebulon, NC, but always a Philadelphian at heart. Beloved mother of Isabel Gila Ross. Dear sister of Sharon (the late Pat) Whelan. Loving aunt of Jill (David) Faris, Keriann (John) Harris, Patrick (Krystal) Whelan and Michael (Deitra) Whelan. Also survived by 8 great nieces and nephews. Leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends, No retreat, No surrender. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 10:30 AM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, www.awanj.org or the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation, www.fillyourbucketlistfoundation.org
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -