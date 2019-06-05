Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Apostles Lutheran Church
4401 NJ-42
Turnersville, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Apostles Lutheran Church
4401 NJ-42
Turnersville, NJ
Williamstown - Dale Marie Wiltbank, age 61, died on June 1, 2019. Raised in Westville, Dale was a 1975 graduate of Gateway High School. She lived in Williamstown over 37 years. She was an EMT for the City of Woodbury from 1976-1985. Dale worked at Kmart in Glassboro for many years. She also taught CPR for the American Red Cross. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Woodbury where she was very involved with the youth group. Dale was also an active member of Apostles Lutheran Church in Turnersville and helped run Vacation Bible School and was active on Church Council.

She was predeceased by her father David E. Wiltbank. Survived by her mother Joan Wiltbank (nee Allen), sister Colleen (the late Dave) Fitzgerald, Beth (John) Reed, nephew Andrew Fitzgerald and nieces Devon and Megan Reed.

Friends may greet the family after 9am on Saturdayin the Apostles Lutheran Church, 4401 NJ-42, Turnersville, NJ 08012. Funeral Service will be at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gift of Life at www.donors1.org. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
