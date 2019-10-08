|
Dan J. Morgan
Marlton NJ - Dan J. Morgan, of Marlton NJ, passed suddenly on October 6, 2019, peacefully at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Roe Morgan (nee Papa) for 55 years. Loving father of Caren Applegate (Kirk), Linda Davis (Jeff), Susan Kosche and Dan Morgan, Jr. Dear grandfather of Amanda Davis, Megan Shupp (Cody), Morgan Davis, Cari Applegate, Kelly Applegate, Cameron Davis and Samantha Kosche. Mr. Morgan was a longtime employee of Household Financial Services. He retired as Vice President of Sales and Marketing after 32 years with HFS. He was an active member of the Marlton Elks where he served as Exalted Ruler for 2 terms. He enjoyed his involvement with the parade and convention committees, helping the special needs children and spearheaded the Marlton Elks Golf Tournament which has been a success for over 20 years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday from 6-9pm at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to Marlton Elks Lodge #2514 426 Evesboro - Medford Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019