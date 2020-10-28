Daniel A. Gleason
Haddon Heights - On October 23, 2020, of Haddon Heights, NJ. Age 73 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Heffernan). Dear father of Sean and Evan. Loving brother of Suzanne Jahn.
Dan was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Barrington, NJ. He was a 1964 graduate of Haddon Heights High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of Toledo in Ohio. Dan was employed by the State of New Jersey and worked as a Realtor in Cherry Hill, NJ. Dan was also a member of the master gardener program with Rutgers University.
Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.