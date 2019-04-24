|
Daniel A. Incollingo, Sr.
Cherry Hill - INCOLLINGO, Daniel A. Sr. on April 20, 2019, of Cherry Hill NJ, formerly of the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Age 76. Beloved husband of Jill Incollingo (nee Spallone). Loving father of Gina Marie Kolen (Jake), Al Incollingo (Amanda) and Daniel A. Incollingo, Jr. (Erica). Dearly loved grandfather of Daniel Robert, Ryan, Daniel III, Gia, Vincent and the late Ava Marie. Dear brother of Mary Poppa and dear uncle of Vincent Poppa. Mr. Incollingo was an entertainer, singer/songwriter and accomplished musician. He mastered many instruments and was a Bass player for Chubby Checker. He made friends easily but his first love was his family. He enjoyed raising his children and spending time with his cherished grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday from 10-11:30am at Christ Our Light Church Kings Hwy Cherry Hill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45am Friday. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory through In memory Of for the benefit the Disabled Veterans of America at www.inmemof.org/bradley
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019