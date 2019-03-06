Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Collingswood - Unexpectedly on February 14, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 25 years. Dear son of Lee H. Friedman of Trevose, PA and B. Clark Loveridge of Collingswood.

Dan excelled in football and soccer and enjoyed remote controlled vehicles and home remodeling. He had a very generous spirit and was drawn to helping people.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, March 9, 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Remembrance service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment private.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
