Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Daniel C. Gallagher


1931 - 2020
Daniel C. Gallagher Obituary
Daniel C. Gallagher

Deptford - Daniel C. Gallagher, on May 7, 2020, of Deptford; formerly of Pennsauken. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Age 88. Beloved husband of the late Agnes E. Gallagher (nee Barnum). Devoted father of Daniel W. Gallagher (Clara), Agnes Gallagher, Michelle Cabrera (Ruben), Mary Loomis (Tom), and Theresa Magin (Frank). Loving Pop of Michelle, Melissa, Maria, Dan, Mandy, Diane, Tommy, Anthony, Ryan, Rachel, and the late James and John and great grandpop of Jake, Josh, Julian, James, Katie, Brandon, Sean, Christian, Teagan, Sophia, Evie, Aurora, Matilda, and the late Logan. Dear cousin of Joanne Byrne and beloved uncle of John Barnum. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dan was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was actually in the stadium at Franklin Field in 1960 when the Eagles won the NFL championship game and he was surrounded by his family as the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018. Due to restrictions put forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's memory to Paul's Run, 9896 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115. Family and friends may share memories and view full obituary at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020
