1/
Daniel Creedon
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Daniel Creedon

Daniel Creedon

Ocean City - Daniel Creedon, on November 24, 2020, of Ocean City; formerly of Audubon. Age 64. Beloved father of Joseph Creedon and Sean Creedon. Devoted Partner to Lisa Polidora. Dear brother of Charles. Loving son of the late Lillian (nee Reader) and Joseph Creedon. Daniel worked for DuBell Lumber for over 30 years and Universal Supply for the last few years. He loved to spend time with his kids and his family. He was always passionate about his work. Dan enjoyed spending time with his barstool buddies at Charlie's. He had a great impact on the people in his life. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Wednesday evening and from 10am to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Thursday at the funeral home. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
