Daniel D. Antico, Sr.
Glendora - Daniel D. Antico, Sr. of Glendora, formerly of Oaklyn, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Loving father of Danette Antico of Runnemede, NJ and Daniel Antico, Jr. of Oaklyn, NJ. Dear brother of Vincent Antico of Woodbine, NJ. Loving grandfather of Kayla, Savannah, Mya and Angelina. Daniel also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Daniel was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a retiree of the C.C.S.D and a volunteer fireman for Oaklyn. He was well known at the Glendora VFW Post #0281 and a member of the Oaklyn VFW Post #4463. Daniel will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to Daniel's visitation Thursday Eve, 6:00-8:00 PM at Creran Funeral Home, 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ 08107. His funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Daniel's memory to the , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019